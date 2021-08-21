Douglass stays perfect in city games, tops Bryan Station 27-14

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Frederick Douglass beat Bryan Station 27-14 Friday night to open the season.

The Broncos have never lost a Lexington city game. Samuel Cornett threw a pair of touchdown passes to Dane Key and Cameron Dunn to put the Broncos up 14-0 at the half.

Trenton Cutwright answered with a 77-yard touchdown pass to JMarious Lindsay in the third quarter to cut the lead to 14-7. With 1:00 left in the third quarter, TJ Horton scored from 49 yards out to put Douglass in front 21-7.

Recent Kentucky commit Ty Bryant added another score on a pick six to give the Broncos a commanding 27-7 lead.

The Broncos (1-0) host Tates Creek on August 27. The Defenders (0-1) play Mercer County at Boyle County on August 28.

