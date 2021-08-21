Dunbar blitzes Breathitt Co., 69-28
Most points Dogs have scored since 2003
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dunbar opened the season by blasting Breathitt Co., 69-28.
It’s the most points the Bulldogs have scored since 2003, when Dunbar beat Woodford Co. 63-3.
Erik White returned the opening kickoff for a score to get Dunbar off to a roaring start.
Dunbar (1-0) is set to host Madison Central next Friday.
Breathitt Co. (0-1) will host Powell Co.
