Dunbar blitzes Breathitt Co., 69-28

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dunbar opened the season by blasting Breathitt Co., 69-28.

It’s the most points the Bulldogs have scored since 2003, when Dunbar beat Woodford Co. 63-3.

Erik White returned the opening kickoff for a score to get Dunbar off to a roaring start.

Dunbar (1-0) is set to host Madison Central next Friday.

Breathitt Co. (0-1) will host Powell Co.

