Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky hospitals adopting new precautions amidst COVID-19 outbreak

(WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the Commonwealth, health officials are quickly becoming more concerned.

“What is most alarming for us right now is our hospital situation,” Kentucky River District Public Health Director Scott Lockard said. “We’re seeing the number of beds that are occupied in our hospitals is way up and that we actually have hospitals that are on diversions, are not able to take patients.”

Some hospitals are beginning to enforce safety protocols to ensure safety. Just this week, AdventHealth Manchester officials announced that the hospital would be suspending all in-person visitations as the Delta variant is now impacting all ages.

“This time around with the Delta variant, we’re seeing more younger patients which is very much a concern,” Lockard said. “The beds at our children’s hospitals are being occupied.”

Officials with Appalachian Regional Hospital said their workload is so great that they may be among those without any available space in the near future.

“Soon enough probably, we won’t have any beds and this is what other states are experiencing, mainly the southern states like Florida, Alabama, Texas and Louisiana,” ARH Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Fares Khater said. “They’re calling as far as Maryland to transfer patients right now.”

All are in agreement that the worst is yet to come.

“We still have yet to see a peak. So this is going to get worse before it gets better. Right now, we are very busy,” Dr. Khater said. “The numbers we’re seeing and the hospital admissions we’re seeing, even the outpatient setting, we’re seeing has never been seen before.”

For a breakdown of COVID-19 incidence rates in your county, click here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six University of Kentucky football players will be in court Friday. We know they’re all...
Six UK football players facing first-degree burglary charges
Kentucky Supreme Court rules new laws limiting governor’s executive powers stand
Hundreds of students in Fayette County who won’t be able to return on to school on Monday...
Hundreds of Fayette County students in quarantine as number of COVID cases rises
Katelynne M. Thomas, 30.
Woman, teen arrested in largest meth seizure Ky. sheriff can recall
Suspect arrested in overnight Lexington shooting
Man shot in Lexington, one suspect still on the run

Latest News

Jared Lorenzen figurine.
Legends honor Lorenzen Saturday with figurines
Morehead State football Media Day.
Morehead State has legit shot to win PFL title in 2021
CASA of Lexington holds ‘Superhero Run’
WATCH | CASA of Lexington holds ‘Superhero Run’
Johnson County Health Department hosts first walk of "Fall into Fitness" event
Johnson County Health Department hosts first walk of “Fall into Fitness” event