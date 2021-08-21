Advertisement

FDA dispels myth about animal worm drug as COVID cure

The drug can be highly toxic―even fatal―in humans.
The FDA says people should not use ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19.
The FDA says people should not use ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19.(Food and Drug Administration)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Food and Drug Administration says it has received multiple reports of patients hospitalized after taking ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug commonly used in horses, to treat or prevent COVID-19.

“You are not a horse,” the FDA tweeted on Saturday. “You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”

The FDA has not approved ivermectin either for treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans. It’s not an anti-viral drug.

A form of ivermectin is FDA-approved in humans for two specific conditions caused by parasitic worms. It is available by prescription.

The other form of ivermectin is used in animals to treat heartworm and parasites. It’s safe only when prescribed for animals and can be highly toxic―even fatal―in humans, according to the FDA.

>> FAQ: COVID-19 and Ivermectin Intended for Animals

“There’s a lot of misinformation around, and you may have heard that it’s okay to take large doses of ivermectin,” an FDA spokesperson said. “That is wrong.”

Ivermectin overdoses lead to nausea, vomiting, low blood pressure, allergic reactions, dizziness, balance problems, seizures, coma and even death, the FDA says.

It can also interact with other medications like blood-thinners.

“Moreover, FDA reviews drugs not just for safety and effectiveness of the active ingredients, but also for the inactive ingredients,” the spokesperson said. “Many inactive ingredients found in animal products aren’t evaluated for use in people. Or they are included in much greater quantity than those used in people. In some cases, we don’t know how those inactive ingredients will affect how ivermectin is absorbed in the human body.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six University of Kentucky football players will be in court Friday. We know they’re all...
Six UK football players facing first-degree burglary charges
Kentucky Supreme Court rules new laws limiting governor’s executive powers stand
Hundreds of students in Fayette County who won’t be able to return on to school on Monday...
Hundreds of Fayette County students in quarantine as number of COVID cases rises
Katelynne M. Thomas, 30.
Woman, teen arrested in largest meth seizure Ky. sheriff can recall
Suspect arrested in overnight Lexington shooting
Man shot in Lexington, one suspect still on the run

Latest News

Boyle Co. beat Tates Creek 31-6.
Saturday Night Lights: Boyle County, East Carter win season openers
Jared Lorenzen figurine.
Legends honor Lorenzen Saturday with figurines
At least eight people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed...
At least 8 killed in Tennessee flood; dozens missing
Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.
Radio host who regretted vaccine skepticism dies of COVID
Morehead State football Media Day.
Morehead State has legit shot to win PFL title in 2021