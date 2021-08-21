Franklin County flies past Scott County, 43-14
Kaden Moorman finished with 89 yards and three touchdowns
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Franklin County wasted little time in establishing its dominance in their season opener against Scott County. The Flyer’s Kaden Moorman took a handoff 49 yards on the first possession of the game to give Franklin County a 7-0 lead.
Moorman would score twice more before halftime and Franklin County took a 35-7 lead into the locker room. Franklin County scored once more in the second half to finish the game with a 43-14 win.
