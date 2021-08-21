Future Healers empowers children affected by gun violence to help and heal

Advertisement

Game Changers kicks off Future Healers program(Ken Baker)
By Ken Baker
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A unique program introduces children to the medical field, attempting to change the narrative of those children who have witnessed gun violence.

“I’m here because my dad died of a homicide and I’m trying to help other people,” gun violence victim Jaidyn Fels said.

The nine-year-old’s father was shot and killed back in January, at the Days Inn hotel on Fern Valley Road.

26-year-old Dominique Fels was a father to four young children. LMPD has yet to determine who shot and killed him.

“It’s sad, not good,” Dominique said.

The goal of the Future Healers program is to inspire and reach the young lives that are impacted by gun violence.

It was created by community anti-gun violence advocate Christopher 2X and his Game Changers organization.

“You have never seen these little citizens in the African American community projected like this, in the medical arena and that’s important,” 2X said.

The program which currently has a wait list is run through a partnership with UofL medical students.

Future Healers is geared towards those in underserved communities ages 4 to 13.

Medical students teach young kids about medical terms and how to help someone in an emergency.

“We want to make sure that they have a choice to at least drown out some of the negativity and start to embrace some hope in their hearts,” 2X said.

The hope is that kids will walk away with the realization that hope for a better future for the community comes through helping others.

For more information on the Future Healers program, click or tap here.

WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

