GRC can’t get offense going, loses to Cooper 30-3

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Joe Chirico’s debut in Winchester didn’t go as planned as visiting Cooper put the clamps on GRC 30-3 at Cardinal Stadium.

The Jags led 9-3 at the half and then opened-up the game in the third quarter when Brendon Tye scampered 18 yards to paydirt giving Cooper a more comfortable 16-3 advantage.

The Cardinals offense never got on track getting only a field goal in the second quarter.

