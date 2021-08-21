Advertisement

GRC can’t get offense going, loses to Cooper 30-3

Cardinals fall in Chirico’s opener in Winchester
By Brian Milam
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Joe Chirico’s debut in Winchester didn’t go as planned as visiting Cooper put the clamps on GRC 30-3 at Cardinal Stadium.

The Jags led 9-3 at the half and then opened-up the game in the third quarter when Brendon Tye scampered 18 yards to paydirt giving Cooper a more comfortable 16-3 advantage.

The Cardinals offense never got on track getting only a field goal in the second quarter.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six University of Kentucky football players will be in court Friday. We know they’re all...
Six UK football players facing first-degree burglary charges
Suspect arrested in overnight Lexington shooting
Man shot in Lexington, one suspect still on the run
Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past...
Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past comments resurface
Hundreds of students in Fayette County who won’t be able to return on to school on Monday...
Hundreds of Fayette County students in quarantine as number of COVID cases rises
Katelynne M. Thomas, 30.
Woman, teen arrested in largest meth seizure Ky. sheriff can recall

Latest News

LCA
LCA grinds out 21-12 win at Madison Central
UK commit Grant Bingham.
Johnson Central hammers Henry Clay 60-21
Douglass star Dane Key.
Douglass stays perfect in city games, tops Bryan Station 27-14
Dunbar rolls in the season opener, 69-20, over Breathitt Co.
Dunbar blitzes Breathitt Co., 69-28