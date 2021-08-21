Advertisement

Johnson Central hammers Henry Clay 60-21

The Eagles outrushed the Blue Devils 394-8.
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky commit Grant Bingham and Johnson Central hammered Henry Clay 60-21 Friday night in the season opener.

Grant Rice opened the scoring with a 66-yard touchdown to Jacob Cain. That same duo connected again in the second quarter for a 37-7 lead. The Eagles led 44-7 at the half and cruised from there.

Johnson Central (1-0) visits Lexington Catholic on August 27. Henry Clay (0-1) plays Fern Creek.

