LCA grinds out 21-12 win at Madison Central

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LCA had to crank the engine more than maybe expected but exited Richmond with a 21-12 win over Madison Central. The Indians took a 6-0 lead late in the first quarter when Brady Hensley rumbled 81 yards after recovering a fumble.

That’s when last year’s Class 2A runners-up would wake up. On the ensuing drive, LCA quarterback Drew Nieves connected with Mason Moore on a 26-yard TD strike to take a 7-6 advantage and then Jveontae then had a pick-six with :54 left in the half. LCA led 14-6 going into halftime.

Doug Charles’ team got another Nieves to Moore connection in the fourth quarter to lead 21-6 putting the game out of reach.

Next week Madison Central (0-1) travels to Dunbar while LCA (1-0) hits the highway to meet defending Class 4A state champion Boyle County.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.