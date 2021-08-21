Police investigating overnight shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating an overnight shooting.

Police said two people were shot outside a bar on Old Georgetown Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20. Both were taken to the hospital. One is expected to recover, but the other spent hours in the operating room overnight. We don’t know how they’re doing as of now.

Police said a car at the scene had a bullet hole in one of its windows.

Police said witnesses are cooperating, but right now, they don’t have any information on suspects.

