Advertisement

Race horse safe after escaping Ellis Park

Horse escapes Ellis Park
Horse escapes Ellis Park(Sue Hartig and Gerald Summers)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s not something you see every day - a race horse running down the highway.

Ellis Park officials say around the time of Saturday’s first race, the 2-year-old filly “Bold and Bossy” bucked her jockey and bolted from the race park, before taking off down the road.

Vanderburgh County dispatchers say they got the call around 12:52 p.m.

Witnesses say it was running north in the southbound lane of Highway 41.

Sue Hartig and Gerald Summers say they were able to talk to the horse and slow her down as others arrived.

Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham, who happened to be in the area, says he spotted the horse running. It was at this point when the sheriff says he got up in front of it, parked his truck and jumped a guardrail to get to her.

He says he grabbed the lead and tried to calm the horse down. Sheriff Latham says the horse was hot and had an injured back leg.

Officials say the horse was checked out by a state veterinarian. They say she’s “doing well” and has been reunited with its owner.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six University of Kentucky football players will be in court Friday. We know they’re all...
Six UK football players facing first-degree burglary charges
Kentucky Supreme Court rules new laws limiting governor’s executive powers stand
Hundreds of students in Fayette County who won’t be able to return on to school on Monday...
Hundreds of Fayette County students in quarantine as number of COVID cases rises
Katelynne M. Thomas, 30.
Woman, teen arrested in largest meth seizure Ky. sheriff can recall
Suspect arrested in overnight Lexington shooting
Man shot in Lexington, one suspect still on the run

Latest News

Jared Lorenzen figurine.
Legends honor Lorenzen Saturday with figurines
Morehead State football Media Day.
Morehead State has legit shot to win PFL title in 2021
CASA of Lexington holds ‘Superhero Run’
WATCH | CASA of Lexington holds ‘Superhero Run’
Eastern Kentucky hospitals adopting new precautions amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Johnson County Health Department hosts first walk of "Fall into Fitness" event
Johnson County Health Department hosts first walk of “Fall into Fitness” event