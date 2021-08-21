Advertisement

Stoops updates status of six Wildcats charged with burglary

Players appeared in court Friday
Mark Stoops on Saturday updated the situation involving six players charged with burglary.
Mark Stoops on Saturday updated the situation involving six players charged with burglary.(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said on Saturday he was unsure when six players, who recently were charged for their involvement in an off-campus fraternity fight, would return to practice.

“I’m not sure when they’ll be back,” Stoop said, after putting his team through its second scrimmage of the fall.

“The legal process needs to play out. I need to see in this discovery if there’s something that we didn’t know about,” Stoops said. “We don’t have all that information and their attorneys don’t have all that information yet.”

Reuben “RJ” Adams, Robert JuTahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Devito “Vito” Tisdale and Joel Williams, were charged with first-degree burglary following an incident back in March. Tisdale was also charged with wanton endangerment.

Stoops said he’s not concerned and feels strongly about the culture he’s built within the football program.

“We take great pride in the culture of this program, where we’re at and where we’ve been,” Stoops said. “You never want to take a step back.”

“We take it very seriously,” Stoops added. “We address it and we look at it. We did. Is there new information that we don’t know about? I’m not sure. That’s what we have to look at. But they deserver an opportunity to defend themselves.”

All six players appeared in court Friday for an arraignment hearing. Not guilty pleas were entered for all players.

