The Woodland Art Fair returns to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For more than 40 years, the Woodland Art Fair has come to Lexington in August.

But, in 2020 it was canceled due to COVID-19.

This summer, Woodland Park will once again be transformed with art, food vendors, and live entertainment.

2021 is photographer Nels Johnson’s 12th time selling pieces here. Despite the pandemic, he says everything feels “normal”.

“We’re in the open air which is nice,” Johnson says. “If you keep your distance and everything.”

Johnson says COVID’s brought one silver lining… enthusiasm.

“A combination of they haven’t been able to and they’ve been deprived so their eager. Every show I’ve done they’ve just been buying like crazy,” Johnson says.

A couple of booths over, Kathy Woodruff’s selling fuse glass.

Without a website and way to ship pieces, Woodruff says canceled fairs were devastating.

“When I don’t do shows, I don’t have any income coming in,” Woodruff says.

This year the show goes on, with Lexitonians and their furry friends strolling from booth to booth. Still, there are some differences.

Organizers say there are slightly fewer vendors. This allows tents to be 5 feet apart, instead of right next to each other. Masks are encouraged.

To vendors like Woodruff, the fact the fair’s here makes all the difference.

“I’m just so excited you know we’ve done a couple of shows this season and it’s just fabulous to get out and talk to people again,” Woodruff says.

The fair will have no shuttle service this year due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.