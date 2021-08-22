Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Tropical air taking over the forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer still has a tight grasp on our forecast over this next week, with temperatures hovering around the upper-80s and lower-90s most days with very muggy air as well.

Warm and muggy conditions will be with us this evening and tonight, with the chance for fog to form for some again. This evening, temperatures will be on a slow cool down through the 80s, and we may only see the mid to lower-70s show up by late tonight. Winds will stay light to calm through tonight, with skies mainly staying clear as well.

By Monday morning, temperatures will begin in the upper-60s and lower-70s. Any fog around early in the morning should clear quickly, but a muggy feel will take over, with mostly sunny skies lasting throughout the day. Highs are expected to reach the upper-80s again in the afternoon, and a few areas may even get into the 90s. Either way, the humidity level will make everyone feel like we’re into the 90s.

We’ll keep our rain-free pattern going for another day on Tuesday and most of the day on Wednesday. However, Wednesday afternoon and through the latter half of the week, storm chances will be on the rise once again. There won’t be any day that’s a complete washout, and some may even experience more dry time than rain, but storms will be very scattered, and some will produce very heavy rainfall. Highs throughout the week will stay around the 90s through Wednesday, then fall into the mid to upper-80s for the latter half of the week.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.