Ally Blake’s Forecast | Steamy Temps and Muggy Air

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning y’all! It is a very foggy morning in southeastern Kentucky, but if you live north of 64 you will be in for a beautiful sunrise!

As we get into the end of the weekend temps will stay mild in the 60s with clear skies and little winds. This will make it more difficult for the fog to lift, but it should do so by mid-morning. Throughout the day humidity levels and temperatures rise and we could see us ending the day in the mid to upper 80s-- potentially feeling close to 90. I can’t rule out a stay shower, but when I say stray I mean stray it will be really isolated if you do see rain. Overnight we should clear out and temps will move back into the 70s. Also, if you are able to, look up in the night sky, if you get the chance tonight to see the sturgeon full moon.

Into the workweek, the pattern starts as mainly dry and muggy. Temps will stay very close to 90 degrees and the heat index will make it feel like the mid-90s through the middle of the week. Later into the week, a cold front should move on through and that will give us a brief humidity decrease, but showers and storms will appear back in the forecast. Next weekend looks to see another temperature increase and mostly dry conditions.

TROPICAL UPDATE: As of 9:00 AM this morning Tropical Storm Henri is located 40 miles SSE of Montauk, NY, and should make landfall later today in New England. Maximum sustained winds are currently 70 mph with hurricane-force gusts. The storm looks to be a slow mover as it makes landfall and heavy rainfall amounts are likely up the northeast coast. ** No impacts expected for Kentucky**

I hope you all have a great day and an even better start to the work week:)

