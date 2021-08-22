Advertisement

Don Everly, of pioneering rock duo The Everly Brothers, dies at 84

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 1984 file photo, Phil, left, and Don Everly, of The Everly Brothers,...
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 1984 file photo, Phil, left, and Don Everly, of The Everly Brothers, joke around for photographers in New York City.(AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Don Everly, the last surviving member of The Everly Brothers, has died at the age of 84.

The Los Angeles Times confirmed through a family spokesperson that Everly died at his home in Nashville on Saturday.

A statement from his family sent to the Times read in part: “Don lived by what he felt in his heart. Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams ... with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother.”

A cause of death was not immediately given.

Don and his younger brother Phil have been widely praised for their influence in both rock ‘n’ roll and country music.

In the late 1950s and early 1960s, the pioneering duo scored a string of hits, including “Bye Bye Love,” “All I Have to Do Is Dream” and “Cathy’s Clown.”

Phil Everly died of pulmonary disease in 2014.

Don is survived by his mother, his wife Adela and his four children, according to the Times.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Supreme Court rules new laws limiting governor’s executive powers stand
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Police investigating overnight shooting in Lexington
William Thompson, known to many as Sonny, dedicated more than 50 years to the Mercer County...
Longtime Mercer Co. firefighter dies after battle with COVID-19
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Beshear reports 3,869 new COVID-19 cases; 12.80% positivity rate
Transportation cabinet officials said the work is near 70% complete.
Brent Spence Bridge’s new traffic pattern takes effect

Latest News

Sunday's Forecast Breakdown
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Steamy Temps and Muggy Air
Hurricane Henri edged closer to landfall as millions on New York's Long Island and in southern...
Henri weakens to tropical storm ahead of Northeast landfall
British forces continue to aid evacuations of Afghans from the Kabul airport.
7 Afghans killed in chaos at Kabul airport, British military says
Police are still investigating two separate shootings in Lexington.
1 dead, 3 hurt in separate Lexington shootings