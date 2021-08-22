Legends honor Lorenzen Saturday with figurines
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Legends honored former Kentucky star Jared Lorenzen Saturday night by handing out honorary figurines.
Fans that attended the game each received one of the figurines. The Legends also presented a $5,000 check to Team Toby.
The Legends also broke an eight-game losing streak with a 7-6 win against High Point.
