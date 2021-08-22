Legends honor Lorenzen Saturday with figurines

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Legends honored former Kentucky star Jared Lorenzen Saturday night by handing out honorary figurines.

Fans that attended the game each received one of the figurines. The Legends also presented a $5,000 check to Team Toby.

The Legends also broke an eight-game losing streak with a 7-6 win against High Point.

How cool is this? @LexingtonLegend honoring the legacy of Jaren Lorenzen with these figurines. The @UKFootball star is the definition of a Lexington Legend. pic.twitter.com/cuJPHWMxAR — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) August 22, 2021

As our way of saying thank you, we have donated $5,000 to Team Toby!



Thank you Team Toby for your work in bringing awareness to Mitochondrial Disease, in honor of the late, great Jared Lorenzen. pic.twitter.com/XtotzhXqum — Lexington Legends (@LexingtonLegend) August 21, 2021

The Jared Lorenzen figurines are a HUGE hit 🔥



Thank you for helping us honor a true Lexington Legend 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/RctpB2YrLl — Lexington Legends (@LexingtonLegend) August 21, 2021

