Morehead State has legit shot to win PFL title in 2021

The Eagles open the season September 4 at James Madison.
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - The Morehead State football team hosted Media Day Saturday at Jayne Stadium.

The Eagles played seven games during the spring and are now gearing up for a regular eleven game slate. Morehead State has 26 seniors and a team loaded with talent all over the field. Winning football in Morehead is not just a possibility in 2021, but a true expectation.

“Defensively we’ve just got a ton of depth,” said head coach Rob Tenyer. “Offensively we got a lot of guys that can really play. You know we’re as talented as we we’ve ever been at the running backs and probably receiver spots.”

“I think the spring was just kind of a preview of what we can do and I think we really found ourselves towards the end of the spring,” said MSU linebacker Vinny Winey. “I think going into this year we’re gonna pick up where we left off and as we get rolling throughout the games, I think we’re just gonna get better and better on both sides of the ball.”

