Saturday Night Lights: Boyle County, East Carter win season openers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The defending 4A state champs Boyle County opened the 2021 season Saturday night with a 31-6 win vs. Tates Creek.

The Rebels beat the Commodores in the Little Caesars Ft. Harrod Bowl in Mercer County. Boyle County (1-0) hosts Lexington Christian on August 28.

In Mount Sterling, East Carter beat Montgomery County 22-20 in the Recreation Bowl.

