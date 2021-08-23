169 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 169 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington for Friday, Aug. 20.

It brings the seven-day rolling average of cases to 178.

No new deaths were reported.

39,942 people have contracted the virus in Lexington since the pandemic began. 331 people have died.

Free vaccines are available at the Public Health Clinic on Newtown Pike Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Starting Monday, Aug. 23, those who are immunocompromised can schedule their COVID-19 booster shot. Anyone who got their last dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least four weeks ago is eligible.

Health officials said vaccinated and unvaccinated populations can help slow the outbreak by:

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.);

• Covering coughs and sneezes;

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

• Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;

• Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas.

