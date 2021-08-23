Advertisement

Afghan woman gives birth on US evacuation plane

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — The U.S. military says an Afghan woman gave birth aboard an Air Force C-17 that flew from the Middle East to Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The base is being used as a transit post for people being evacuated from Afghanistan.

The military’s Air Mobility Command tweeted that the mother began having complications during the flight Saturday.

It says: “The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother’s life.”

On arrival at Ramstein, U.S. medical personnel came aboard and delivered the child in the aircraft’s cargo bay.

“The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition,” the military said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are still investigating two separate shootings in Lexington.
Woman killed, 3 hurt in separate Lexington shootings
Kentucky Supreme Court rules new laws limiting governor’s executive powers stand
Lexington activist on weekend shootings: ‘A lot of our people are hurting’
Karl Shannon (right) pictured with singer-songwriter Tom T. Hall. Shannon first met Hall back...
Longtime Lexington radio personality remembers the life of Tom T. Hall
According to officials, the victim was found in serious condition.
1 person dead after late night shooting in Lexington

Latest News

Members of the public watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, on...
Buckingham Palace guard ceremony returns after COVID hiatus
Summer sizzle is back
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steamy final full week of August
Twin babies were among those killed in the devastating Tennessee floods.
Still looking for dozens missing in record Tennessee floods
New Jersey's Middlesex County was hit particularly hard with severe flooding and poor outages...
Henri’s lazy remnants hinder cleanup, threaten inland floods