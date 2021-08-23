Advertisement

Beshear cancels his school mask order following Ky. Supreme Court decision

Gov. Andy Beshear has canceled his executive order requiring students to wear masks in schools.
Gov. Andy Beshear has canceled his executive order requiring students to wear masks in schools.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear has canceled his executive order requiring students to wear masks in schools.

(Watch WKYT’s latest interview with Gov. Andy Beshear below)

The Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office confirms to WKYT that the governor filed the paperwork Monday morning to cancel the order.

The cancellation comes after the Kentucky Supreme Court’s ruling on Saturday that new laws limiting the governor’s executive powers will stand and ordered a lower court to dissolve the injunction that stopped them from going into effect.

The Kentucky Board of Education has implemented its own emergency regulation requiring masks be worn in Kentucky public schools.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the governor did not immediately comment on the action or whether the state Board of Education’s emergency regulation will remain in effect.

This is developing story.

