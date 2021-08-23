Advertisement

Beshear names Aug. 22-28 Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week

Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic
Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared the week of August 22- 28 as Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week. The declaration is in honor of the doctors, nurses, hospital and clinic staff, and others who have helped the Bluegrass state during the COVID-19 pandemic. Beshear calls them heroes who have earned that title. He’s urging businesses and community members to find ways to show gratitude for healthcare workers. He adds that the most important way, is to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are still investigating two separate shootings in Lexington.
Woman killed, 3 hurt in separate Lexington shootings
According to officials, the victim was found in serious condition.
Teen dead after late night shooting in Lexington
Officials are concerned the about driver shortage as more students return to in-person classes.
More school bus routes canceled in Fayette County Monday morning
Lexington activist on weekend shootings: ‘A lot of our people are hurting’
Kentucky Supreme Court rules new laws limiting governor’s executive powers stand

Latest News

We’re now 17 months into the COVID-19 pandemic and those on the frontlines have worked...
Health Care Heroes Week underway to honor Kentuckians on frontlines of pandemic
Interview | WKYT's Bill Bryant talks with Gov. Andy Beshear
Interview | Gov. Andy Beshear talks with WKYT's Bill Bryant
File image
Mother, child killed in crash on Rowan/Lewis County line
Lexington-Fayette County Health Department
169 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
169 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
169 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington