Beshear names Aug. 22-28 Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week

(AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared the week of August 22- 28 as Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week. The declaration is in honor of the doctors, nurses, hospital and clinic staff, and others who have helped the Bluegrass state during the COVID-19 pandemic. Beshear calls them heroes who have earned that title. He’s urging businesses and community members to find ways to show gratitude for healthcare workers. He adds that the most important way, is to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

