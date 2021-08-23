Advertisement

Central Ky. businesses celebrate Health Care Heroes Week

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some businesses are celebrating our health care heroes.

Blaze Pizza at the Summit at Fritz Farm is offering $5 off an 11-inch pizza for health care workers.

MORE: Health Care Heroes Week underway to honor Kentuckians on frontlines of pandemic

Kendall Russell, an assistant manager at Blaze says they’ve had several workers come in to take advantage of the discount.

“It feels really good to give back to our community. That’s always been really important for Blaze, we always try to do as much as we can to give back to our local community,” Russell said.

Russell says she hopes to meet more medical workers throughout the week.

