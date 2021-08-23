Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Steamy Temps Continue

temps
temps(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the final full week of August and the month is starting to throw a little bit of late summer steam at us. This steam looks to hang tough through much of the week as the threat for showers and storms slowly begins to increase.

Highs out there today range from the middle 80s to low 90s across the state. Humidity levels are way up, so it’s going to feel toastier than what the thermometer shows. Most of the region stays dry, but there’s the threat for a shower or storm to pop up.

Tuesday temps are similar to today and that looks to take us into Wednesday as well.

The threat for storms looks to increase as we head into Thursday and Friday as temps stay steamy and this setup likely carries us into the final weekend of the month.

The pattern after this is still one to watch for a tropical system down in the Gulf of Mexico as a trough digs into the eastern half of the country. That would likely happen more toward the end of next week.

