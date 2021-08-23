Advertisement

Classes begin at University of Kentucky

By Jim Stratman
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday was the first day of class at the University of Kentucky.

Students returned to the classroom with some COVID-19 precautions in place. The university hoped to have more of a semblance of normalcy than last year.

It was a strange dynamic on campus for some. It was the first day of college for first-year students, but it felt like the first day of classes for some sophomores. Upperclassmen said it was a welcomed return to normalcy.

“Last year was very different from my freshman year, and I almost can’t remember how it was before the whole COVID situation, but I’m excited for this year.” said junior Winston Pauling.

“This is the first time I’ve ever had a real college experience because last year we were completely online, so it’s cool getting used to the whole college thing.” said sophomore Isaiah Mcaninch.

The main COVID-19 protocol in place is front and center - masks.

They’re not needed unless you’re inside one of the buildings on campus. Still, the university recommends that anyone who isn’t vaccinated keep one on, especially if they’re in a group of people.

UK President Dr. Eli Capilouto said on move-in day that he hopes to get the campus population towards 80 percent vaccinated as the year goes on, but returning students and staff are already about 70 percent vaccinated.

One freshman told WKYT he just got vaccinated the morning classes began.

“I didn’t really have the opportunity in my hometown. It just wasn’t as available as it is here, so it was really nice because now I know that everyone around me can be safe and I don’t have to worry about like am I going to get sick, or will I get other people sick in class, or will I have to miss school,” she said.

The freshman said going through all the disruptions during her senior year of high school played a part in convincing her to get vaccinated. The consensus among students we spoke to is that they’re happy to be back in person and want to stay that way.

