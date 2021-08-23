EKU football one of seven teams in the ‘ASUN-WAC Challenge’

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - One thing which might have been lost to some with Eastern Kentucky moving to the Atlantic Sun is a unique football partnership with the Western Athletic Conference. It’s called the ASUN-WAC Challenge.

EKU is one of seven schools in the challenge. There are three teams from the ASUN and four from the WAC. These teams will play a single-game, round-robin type format within their schedule.

The team with the highest winning percentage will get an automatic bid to the FCS Playoffs. EKU faced some of these teams last year.

“We strived in different atmospheres last year,” said EKU defensive lineman Shane Burks. “I feel like us being able to go somewhere we’ve never been and playing teams we’ve never played it’s really awesome. Being able to be a part of that is, words can’t describe. I’m really excited about it for sure and I know my teammates are as well.”

“We want them to leave with a bad taste in their mouth whenever we are done playing them,” said EKU QB Parker McKinney. “We want them to leave knowing they were in a hard fight for four quarters. I mean that’s kind of our goal with each and every game we play.”

The Colonels open the season September 4 at Western Carolina.

