Advertisement

EKU football one of seven teams in the ‘ASUN-WAC Challenge’

The team with the highest winning percentage will get an automatic bid to the FCS Playoffs.
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - One thing which might have been lost to some with Eastern Kentucky moving to the Atlantic Sun is a unique football partnership with the Western Athletic Conference. It’s called the ASUN-WAC Challenge.

EKU is one of seven schools in the challenge. There are three teams from the ASUN and four from the WAC. These teams will play a single-game, round-robin type format within their schedule.

The team with the highest winning percentage will get an automatic bid to the FCS Playoffs. EKU faced some of these teams last year.

“We strived in different atmospheres last year,” said EKU defensive lineman Shane Burks. “I feel like us being able to go somewhere we’ve never been and playing teams we’ve never played it’s really awesome. Being able to be a part of that is, words can’t describe. I’m really excited about it for sure and I know my teammates are as well.”

“We want them to leave with a bad taste in their mouth whenever we are done playing them,” said EKU QB Parker McKinney. “We want them to leave knowing they were in a hard fight for four quarters. I mean that’s kind of our goal with each and every game we play.”

The Colonels open the season September 4 at Western Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are still investigating two separate shootings in Lexington.
Woman killed, 3 hurt in separate Lexington shootings
Gov. Andy Beshear has canceled his executive order requiring students to wear masks in schools.
Beshear cancels his school mask order following Ky. Supreme Court decision
According to officials, the victim was found in serious condition.
Teen dead after late night shooting in Lexington
Officials are concerned the about driver shortage as more students return to in-person classes.
More school bus routes canceled in Fayette County Monday morning
Lexington activist on weekend shootings: ‘A lot of our people are hurting’

Latest News

Mark Stoops in Louisville.
Stoops addresses off-the-field issues at Kickoff Luncheon
Georgetown opens the season September 4.
Georgetown feels this is the year for a MSC Championship
Tisdale pleaded guilty to marijuana possession
All-American candidate Darian Kinnard has moved back to his spot at right tackle after starting...
Kinnard named AP Preseason Second-Team All-American