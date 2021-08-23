Advertisement

Georgetown feels this is the year for a MSC Championship

Bill Cronin is set to begin his 25th season as head coach.
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - For the second time this calendar year, the Georgetown College Tigers are preparing for a football season. The Tigers also played in the spring.

Monday afternoon was Media Day for the Tigers fall squad. Bill Cronin is set to begin his 25th season as head coach. Cronin has a lot of talent returning with a pair of All-Americans on defense and an offense that can light up the scoreboard.

“I see a lot of potential,” said Georgetown quarterback Brandon Burgess. “I see us coming back you know that much more experienced. I see a lot of our receivers a lot of our skill players coming back we got a lot of play makers coming back and really excited for the season.”

“We need to worry about Georgetown and Georgetown only and about who’s coming across us,” said defensive lineman Marcus Omosule. “In week one, whoever is showing up here, will be ready to take care (of business) and I think a lot of people are worried about certain teams in this conference. You got to worry about what’s in front of you and what’s on your plate and I think it’s Georgetown and it’s our time.”

The Tigers open the season September 4 at home against Ave Maria for a 1:30 kickoff.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are still investigating two separate shootings in Lexington.
Woman killed, 3 hurt in separate Lexington shootings
Gov. Andy Beshear has canceled his executive order requiring students to wear masks in schools.
Beshear cancels his school mask order following Ky. Supreme Court decision
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Record number of Kentuckians hospitalized, in ICU, and on ventilators battling COVID, Beshear says
According to officials, the victim was found in serious condition.
Teen dead after late night shooting in Lexington
Officials are concerned the about driver shortage as more students return to in-person classes.
More school bus routes canceled in Fayette County Monday morning

Latest News

Mark Stoops in Louisville.
Stoops addresses off-the-field issues at Kickoff Luncheon
EKU opens the season at Western Carolina.
EKU football one of seven teams in the ‘ASUN-WAC Challenge’
Tisdale pleaded guilty to marijuana possession
All-American candidate Darian Kinnard has moved back to his spot at right tackle after starting...
Kinnard named AP Preseason Second-Team All-American