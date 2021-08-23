Georgetown feels this is the year for a MSC Championship

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - For the second time this calendar year, the Georgetown College Tigers are preparing for a football season. The Tigers also played in the spring.

Monday afternoon was Media Day for the Tigers fall squad. Bill Cronin is set to begin his 25th season as head coach. Cronin has a lot of talent returning with a pair of All-Americans on defense and an offense that can light up the scoreboard.

“I see a lot of potential,” said Georgetown quarterback Brandon Burgess. “I see us coming back you know that much more experienced. I see a lot of our receivers a lot of our skill players coming back we got a lot of play makers coming back and really excited for the season.”

“We need to worry about Georgetown and Georgetown only and about who’s coming across us,” said defensive lineman Marcus Omosule. “In week one, whoever is showing up here, will be ready to take care (of business) and I think a lot of people are worried about certain teams in this conference. You got to worry about what’s in front of you and what’s on your plate and I think it’s Georgetown and it’s our time.”

The Tigers open the season September 4 at home against Ave Maria for a 1:30 kickoff.

