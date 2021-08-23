Health Care Heroes Week underway to honor Kentuckians on frontlines of pandemic

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - We’re now 17 months into the COVID-19 pandemic and those on the frontlines have worked tirelessly to save lives.

Governor Andy Beshear has declared this week Health Care Heroes Appreciation Week. Health Care Heroes Week started Sunday and runs through the weekend.

(Watch WKYT’s full interview with Gov. Beshear below)

Considering what everyone who works in health care is having to go through right now, it only seems fitting that they be recognized.

As the delta variant fills up emergency rooms and ICUs, largely with unvaccinated people, we’ve heard from doctors and nurses asking people to continue taking precautions, and get vaccinated.

The governor emphasized that in Alabama they have run out of bed in their ICUs.

We aren’t at that level yet, but health care leaders have told us their hospitals will be pausing elective procedures because so many of the resources are being used treating Covid patients.

Not only is the governor calling for people to make sure health care workers know they are appreciated, but also for people to take the virus seriously.

“And now, these folks need it more than ever. Because people should know that our concern isn’t that we run out of a physical bed in a hospital for somebody that needs help. What we’re running out of are the staff. The nurses, and the doctors to take care of us. And when that happens, it’s not just Covid patients that suffer. It’s anyone in a car accident or has a heart attack or stroke. Those are real major concerns,” Gov. Beshear said.

A spokesperson for Baptist Health told me they hope the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine will be one less hurdle for people who are still hesitant about getting that shot.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.