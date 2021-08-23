Advertisement

Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Steamy final full week of August

Summer sizzle is back
Summer sizzle is back
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures are set to climb to 90 degrees and beyond.

The final full week of August will include highs well into the 90s with heat index values that go beyond 95 degrees. This is exactly what you would expect from the final week of August. Heat and humidity will dominate the week.

You can expect this to continue through the end of the week. You will not get any real relief from this anytime soon. There could be a few scattered storms develop at times this week.

Take care of each other.

