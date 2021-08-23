KY Attorney General joins other states to oppose rewrite of gun laws

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron is now part of a 20-state coalition of attorneys against the Biden administration’s proposed gun laws, according to a news release.

The coalition is opposing what they say is an unlawful attempt to regulate guns proposed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The attorneys general said the proposed edit to gun laws is a violation of the Gun Control Act of 1968.

“We oppose the Biden Administration’s decision to expand the ATF’s authority to regulate firearms beyond the intent of the Act,” said Attorney General Cameron in the release. “The Administration’s rule would constrain the Second Amendment rights of Kentuckians by making it more difficult to purchase lawful firearms and firearm parts.”

The group said the proposed rule would grant policymaking decisions to the ATF, therefore taking control away from Congress, which they say is is unconstitutional.

This recommended rule change could cause up to 35 businesses to either shut down or reduce offered services.

The states said that the losses from approving the ATF’s proposal could amount to more than $1.1 million, far exceeding the ATF’s estimated financial loss.

