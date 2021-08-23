Lexington-bound flight returns to gate after passengers refuse to wear masks
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington-bound flight from Atlanta returned to the gate Monday afternoon because of two passengers refusing to wear masks.
The incident caused Delta Air Lines flight 1088 to be delayed 30 minutes.
Passengers on board tell WKYT the passengers were removed from the flight after it returned to the gate.
Current federal mask mandates require that travelers on trains, buses, commercial flights and at airports wear face masks. The mandate applies to all passengers, regardless of their vaccination status.
Fines for violators start at $250 and rise to $1,500 for repeat offenders who violate the face mask requirement.
We’ve reached out to the airline and are waiting to hear back from them.
