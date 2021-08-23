Lexington emergency physician gives update from the pandemic’s front lines

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington emergency physician spoke Sunday about what he’s seen on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic recently

In a post to Facebook, Dr. Ryan Stanton said that a quarter of his patient interactions have been COVID-related, and that half of the admissions to the hospital during his shifts were due to COVID.

“Other than January and February, this is definitely the worst and even compared to that I think this is worse than what we saw then,” said Stanton. “Just more profound symptoms, starting earlier.”

Stanton also noted that he’d only seen three admitted people over the last two months who were fully vaccinated, and none went to the ICU.

“I’ve probably admitted 50 to 60 people during that time,” Stanton said.

Stanton admits four to six patients per shift for COVID, and the vast majority are unvaccinated.

Among the factors complicating the current situation in hospitals is a staffing shortage which is leaving beds unused.

“Patients are getting transferred hundreds of miles, if not further, to get the care they need and even here locally we are transferring some pediatric cases to Louisville and Cincinnati just because the beds aren’t available,” said Stanton.

With the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine expected to come as soon as Monday, Stanton hopes it will change the minds of hesitant people.

“I hope the full approval process convinces many to get it because at this point, the vaccine is not a perfect weapon but it’s the best weapon we have,” Stanton said.

He further mentioned that full approval will give physicians some leeway in ordering and administering the vaccine going forward.

