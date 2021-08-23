Lexington lawyer to run for Alice Forgy Kerr’s Senate seat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another candidate has announced for the 12th District State Senate seat being vacated by Alice Forgy Kerr.

Republican Ross Mann, a Lexington lawyer, says he would only serve two terms and would donate his salary to charity and decline a pension.

Already in the GOP primary set for next year are Councilwoman Amanda Mays Bledsoe and businessman Andrew Cooperrider.

Democrat Paula Setser-Kissick, who barely lost to Kerr in 2018, also says she’ll run again.

