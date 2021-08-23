Advertisement

McCall sheds 40 pounds, puts explosiveness on display

The senior nose guard is under 350 pounds for the first time since high school.
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Replacing Quinton Bohanna is a tall task, but Marquan McCall is up for the job.

He has the skill set to anchor Kentucky’s defensive line and now, he’s got the body to make it work. Since the end of last season, the senior from Detroit, Michigan has cut 40 pounds, dropping below 350 pounds for the first time since high school.

The nose guard is transforming his body, improving his leadership and his teammates are taking notice.

“You look to your right or to your left and look at that nose and see someone you can trust and someone that’s explosive,” said defensive end Josh Paschal. “I’d say he’s a playmaker, you’ll see him during the fall. He’s a big guy that shouldn’t be able to move that fast.”

“There’s not a time you go against Marquan and don’t get better, really,” said senior center Luke Fortner. “He truly moves faster than any human his size should. He has been changing the way he works.”

Kentucky opens the season September 4 vs. UL-Monroe.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are still investigating two separate shootings in Lexington.
1 dead, 3 hurt in separate Lexington shootings
Kentucky Supreme Court rules new laws limiting governor’s executive powers stand
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Police investigating overnight shooting in Lexington
William Thompson, known to many as Sonny, dedicated more than 50 years to the Mercer County...
Longtime Mercer Co. firefighter dies after battle with COVID-19
Transportation cabinet officials said the work is near 70% complete.
Brent Spence Bridge’s new traffic pattern takes effect

Latest News

Rhodes recorded her second career hat trick Sunday.
Rhodes records hat trick, Kentucky blanks Marshall 3-0
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin (12) celebrates with Tyler Stephenson (37) after hitting a solo...
Naquin homers twice, Reds beat Marlins 3-1 to sweep series
Boyle Co. beat Tates Creek 31-6.
Saturday Night Lights: Boyle County, East Carter win season openers
Jared Lorenzen figurine.
Legends honor Lorenzen Saturday with figurines