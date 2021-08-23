McCall sheds 40 pounds, puts explosiveness on display

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Replacing Quinton Bohanna is a tall task, but Marquan McCall is up for the job.

He has the skill set to anchor Kentucky’s defensive line and now, he’s got the body to make it work. Since the end of last season, the senior from Detroit, Michigan has cut 40 pounds, dropping below 350 pounds for the first time since high school.

The nose guard is transforming his body, improving his leadership and his teammates are taking notice.

“You look to your right or to your left and look at that nose and see someone you can trust and someone that’s explosive,” said defensive end Josh Paschal. “I’d say he’s a playmaker, you’ll see him during the fall. He’s a big guy that shouldn’t be able to move that fast.”

“There’s not a time you go against Marquan and don’t get better, really,” said senior center Luke Fortner. “He truly moves faster than any human his size should. He has been changing the way he works.”

Kentucky opens the season September 4 vs. UL-Monroe.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.