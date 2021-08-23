More school bus routes canceled in Fayette County Monday morning
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More Fayette County bus routes are canceled Monday morning amid a driver shortage.
Here are the morning routes affected by the cancellations:
- Bus 2126, The Stables, Dunbar, Leestown
- Bus 883, Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High School, Southern Middle
- Bus 1812, Douglass, Carter G. Woodson Academy, Edythe J. Hayes
- Bus 320, Liberty, Douglass, Carter G. Woodson Academy, Edythe J. Hayes
- Bus 457, Carter G. Woodson Academy
- Bus 216, Henry Clay, Edythe J. Hayes
The district has canceled bus routes three times so far this semester.
Superintendent Demetrus Liggins says the district is currently training and interviewing dozens of candidates for driver positions.
The district posts route cancellations on its website.
