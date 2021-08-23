Advertisement

More school bus routes canceled in Fayette County Monday morning

Officials are concerned the about driver shortage as more students return to in-person classes.
Officials are concerned the about driver shortage as more students return to in-person classes.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More Fayette County bus routes are canceled Monday morning amid a driver shortage.

Here are the morning routes affected by the cancellations:

  • Bus 2126, The Stables, Dunbar, Leestown
  • Bus 883, Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High School, Southern Middle
  • Bus 1812, Douglass, Carter G. Woodson Academy, Edythe J. Hayes
  • Bus 320, Liberty, Douglass, Carter G. Woodson Academy, Edythe J. Hayes
  • Bus 457, Carter G. Woodson Academy
  • Bus 216, Henry Clay, Edythe J. Hayes

The district has canceled bus routes three times so far this semester.

Superintendent Demetrus Liggins says the district is currently training and interviewing dozens of candidates for driver positions.

The district posts route cancellations on its website.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are still investigating two separate shootings in Lexington.
Woman killed, 3 hurt in separate Lexington shootings
Kentucky Supreme Court rules new laws limiting governor’s executive powers stand
Karl Shannon (right) pictured with singer-songwriter Tom T. Hall. Shannon first met Hall back...
Longtime Lexington radio personality remembers the life of Tom T. Hall
Lexington activist on weekend shootings: ‘A lot of our people are hurting’
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Police investigating overnight shooting in Lexington

Latest News

Kentucky Refugee Ministries
Kentucky Democratic leaders push state leaders to help Afghan refugees
According to officials, the victim was found in serious condition.
1 person dead after late night shooting in Lexington
In a post to Facebook, Dr. Ryan Stanton said that half of the admissions to the hospital during...
Lexington emergency physician gives update from the pandemic’s front lines
Rhodes recorded her second career hat trick Sunday.
Rhodes records hat trick, Kentucky blanks Marshall 3-0