More school bus routes canceled in Fayette County Monday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More Fayette County bus routes are canceled Monday morning amid a driver shortage.

Here are the morning routes affected by the cancellations:

Bus 2126, The Stables, Dunbar, Leestown

Bus 883, Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High School, Southern Middle

Bus 1812, Douglass, Carter G. Woodson Academy, Edythe J. Hayes

Bus 320, Liberty, Douglass, Carter G. Woodson Academy, Edythe J. Hayes

Bus 457, Carter G. Woodson Academy

Bus 216, Henry Clay, Edythe J. Hayes

The district has canceled bus routes three times so far this semester.

Superintendent Demetrus Liggins says the district is currently training and interviewing dozens of candidates for driver positions.

The district posts route cancellations on its website.

