Advertisement

Mother, child killed in crash on Rowan/Lewis County line

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were killed in a crash on the Rowan/Lewis County line.

According to the Rowan County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened just inside Lewis County near Thomas Cemetary Road around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. The coroner said a car lost control and hit a tree.

Two-year-old Kyler Underwood was pronounced dead at the scene. His mother, 27-year-old Chastitty Underwood, was taken to the hospital, where she died.

EMS also took a five-month-old girl to the hospital. Her condition is unknown. The driver of the car was not hospitalized.

The accident remains under investigation.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are still investigating two separate shootings in Lexington.
Woman killed, 3 hurt in separate Lexington shootings
Kentucky Supreme Court rules new laws limiting governor’s executive powers stand
Lexington activist on weekend shootings: ‘A lot of our people are hurting’
Karl Shannon (right) pictured with singer-songwriter Tom T. Hall. Shannon first met Hall back...
Longtime Lexington radio personality remembers the life of Tom T. Hall
According to officials, the victim was found in serious condition.
1 person dead after late night shooting in Lexington

Latest News

Lexington-Fayette County Health Department
169 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
Samantha Adams Voices of Hope
Samantha Adams Voices of Hope
Summer sizzle is back
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steamy final full week of August
Officials are concerned the about driver shortage as more students return to in-person classes.
More school bus routes canceled in Fayette County Monday morning