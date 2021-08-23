Naquin homers twice, Reds beat Marlins 3-1 to sweep series

CINCINNATI (AP) - Tyler Naquin hit two solo homers and Vladimir Gutierrez pitched seven effective innings, helping the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 for a sweep of their four-game series.

Naquin’s leadoff shot extended his hitting streak to 12 games. He added his 18th homer in the eighth, making it 3-1 when he drove an 0-2 fastball from Anthony Bass into the seats in right-center.

Cincinnati won for the sixth time in eight games. It also moved a game ahead of San Diego for the second NL wild card.

