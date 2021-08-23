New Jersey to require COVID shot for teachers, state workers

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s governor says all teachers and state workers must be fully vaccinated or take regular COVID tests.

NEW: All state employees – including those at state agencies, authorities, and public colleges and universities – are required to complete a full vaccination course or undergo regular testing at a minimum of once to twice each week.



Full compliance is required by October 18th. pic.twitter.com/zgn7zFO5HO — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 23, 2021

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about 6 in 10 Americans say students and teachers should be required to wear face masks while in school, and that teachers and eligible students should also be required to get vaccinated. But Democrats and Republicans differ sharply on these issues, the poll found.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.