One person taken to the hospital after Lexington shooting

According to officials, the victim was found in serious condition.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting Sunday evening.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. off Pemberton Lane and Stoll Poole Court.

Police tell WKYT they received a call of shots fired. When they arrived on scene, they found a person with a gunshot wound.

Right now, police did not have any information on suspects.

