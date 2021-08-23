One person taken to the hospital after Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting Sunday evening.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. off Pemberton Lane and Stoll Poole Court.

Police tell WKYT they received a call of shots fired. When they arrived on scene, they found a person with a gunshot wound.

According to officials, the victim was found in serious condition.

Right now, police did not have any information on suspects.

