Questions in Frankfort about next steps after Ky. Supreme Court ruling

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Questions about COVID-19 mandates and future restrictions linger after a Kentucky Supreme Court ruling against a lower court’s decision regarding laws passed by the General Assembly.

The state Supreme Court essentially said the circuit court could no longer block laws passed by the General Assembly regarding Governor Andy Beshear’s executive orders.

The Franklin County Circuit Court had previously issued an injunction on the laws limiting the governor’s powers.

The Supreme Court’s ruling could mean a future trial and maybe even a special session of the General Assembly. Governor Beshear said he was seriously considering a statewide mask mandate, but could the legislature be called in to consider that and other new COVID-19 responses?

“We are going to have to consider a statewide mask mandate,” Gov. Beshear said. “I have been willing to make that tough call myself. That will be something along with other issues that the state legislature will have to confront.”

WKYT has reached out to House and Senate leadership regarding what’s next and how they might respond. Over the weekend, they said they were willing to work with the governor on what they believe is a severe health crisis still impacting the state.

Gov. Beshear said he has a meeting with legislative leaders Monday on possible directions to go regarding COVID-19 responses.

