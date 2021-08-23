Rhodes records hat trick, Kentucky blanks Marshall 3-0
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jordyn Rhodes recorded her second-career hat trick and Kentucky blanked Marshall 3-0 Sunday night in its home opener at the Bell Soccer Complex.
Rhodes is just the second Wildcat to record more than one hat trick in their time at UK, joining Cheryl Shimovetz who also had two back in 1992.
Miranda Jimenez assisted on Rhodes’ first goal in the 53rd minute and Maria Olsen connected with Rhodes off a set piece in the 60th minute to give UK a 2-0 lead. The Wildcats scored their third goal in under fifteen minutes when Rhodes banged home a deflection from Marissa Bosco.
The Wildcats (1-0-1) stay at home to host Louisiana Lafayette on Thursday night.
