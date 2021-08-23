Stoops addresses off-the-field issues at Kickoff Luncheon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops has had to address several off-the-field issues this offseason, the latest involving six of his players who were charged last week with first-degree burglary after an altercation at a fraternity party.

Those players are currently not practicing with the team. Reuben “RJ” Adams, Robert JuTahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Devito “Vito” Tisdale and Joel Williams were charged.

On Monday, Stoops was in Louisville at the annual Kickoff Luncheon to talk about the rapidly approaching season and he addressed the incident with the six players.

“Our team is really looking forward to getting back to Kroger Field and having it at a full capacity,” said Stoops. “Our team has worked exceptionally hard. I know there’s a few things going on out there right now that we will get straight, I promise you. I love this team. I love these players. None of them are perfect, that’s for sure. We don’t pretend to be, but you’re going to love this team. It’s a fantastic group.”

“We will get through a couple of little hiccups that are in the road right now, but I anticipate we’ll get through those just fine, and get everybody back on the football field playing,” Stoops added.

The Wildcats open the season September 4 at Kroger Field vs. UL-Monroe.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.