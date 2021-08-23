Advertisement

Two killed, several hurt in weekend Lexington shootings; advocates push for end to gun violence

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was another violent weekend in Lexington. Two people were killed and several people were hurt across multiple shootings in the city.

“I think a lot of these kids, you know, just need a push,” Ricardo Franklin said.

At 22 years old, Franklin hopes to stop the gun violence. Lexington has now had 27 gun-related homicides this year and is set to break a new record.

RELATED >> Lexington activist on weekend shootings: ‘A lot of our people are hurting’

On Sunday around 4:00 in the morning, 22-year-old Jaimesha Beattie was shot and killed outside Waffle House on South Broadway. If you recall, five years ago the same thing happened across the street at Cookout to 15-year-old Trinity Gay.

Sunday night police found 17-year-old Berkley Parks on Pemberton Lane and Stoll Poole Court. They say his body had multiple guns shot wounds. We spoke to his mother off camera, who said he was about to graduate in October and planned on going to culinary school. She’s not sure why he was here that night.

“In April of 2014, I lost my brother, Antonio Franklin Jr. to gun violence,” Franklin said.

Franklin, a gun violence prevention advocate, is following in his mother’s footsteps. Anita Franklin held peace walks to try and prevent shootings.

Here is 22-year-old Beattie with her 2-year-old son:

Jameisha Beattie and her 2-year-old son.
Jameisha Beattie and her 2-year-old son.(Jameisha Beattie)

Her family says she adored her little boy. Now, another child in Lexington will grow without a parent due to gun violence.

Police have not identified any suspects in last weekend’s shootings. They also said they couldn’t comment on whether the shootings were related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

