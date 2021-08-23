Advertisement

Unvaccinated COVID hospitalizations cost US health care system $2.3 billion, report says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Analysts say hospitalizing unvaccinated people is costing the U.S. health system billions of dollars.

A Kaiser Family Foundation report found the average cost of a COVID-19 hospitalization is around $20,000.

The foundation also looked at government data and found that 113,000 hospitalizations could have been prevented in June and July.

That means more than $2 billion could have been saved during those two months if those people had been vaccinated.

The foundation says these figures are likely an understatement of the entire burden put on the health care system.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are still investigating two separate shootings in Lexington.
Woman killed, 3 hurt in separate Lexington shootings
According to officials, the victim was found in serious condition.
Teen dead after late night shooting in Lexington
Officials are concerned the about driver shortage as more students return to in-person classes.
More school bus routes canceled in Fayette County Monday morning
Lexington activist on weekend shootings: ‘A lot of our people are hurting’
Kentucky Supreme Court rules new laws limiting governor’s executive powers stand

Latest News

New Jersey's Middlesex County was hit particularly hard with severe flooding and poor outages...
Henri treks slowly across Northeast, threatens inland floods
Rev. Jesse Jackson sits for an interview in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID
The Rev. Jessie Jackson and his wife are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Jesse Jackson, wife in hospital with COVID
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making good on...
Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 response, vaccinations