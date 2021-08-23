Advertisement

Will FDA Pfizer shot approval reduce vaccine hesitancy?

“If you’ve been waiting for this day, make no delay. Get vaccinated," says Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The U.S. gave full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.

The FDA gives the shot a strong endorsement saying the public can be confident it meets high standards for safety and effectiveness.

“If you’ve been waiting for this day, make no delay. Get vaccinated,” said Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Experts are hoping FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine will lift confidence in the shot, but, in Lexington, reactions are mixed. Some people downtown say they don’t think approval will make an impact. Others say it makes them more comfortable.

Regardless of how the approval affects hesitancy, Hall says employers could now have more of an ability to require vaccines.

This is all as a third dose of either Pfizer or Moderna has been approved for the immunocompromised. Monday marks day one they’ll be provided at the health department’s public clinic.

“If you are not someone who has the specific qualifications making you eligible as an immunocompromised person, don’t jump the line for this,” Hall said. “We need to make sure the people who are most vulnerable are getting this.”

Hall says vaccinated people can get Covid, but he still drives home the shot’s effectiveness.

“What we’re seeing not only in Lexington but throughout the United States is that unvaccinated people and the not fully vaccinated are the ones that are at the highest risk of catching COVID-19,” Hall said.

Emergency authorization is still in effect for the Pfizer vaccine when it comes to 12 to 15-year-olds and for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

