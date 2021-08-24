Beshear reports fifth-highest number of new COVID cases since the pandemic began

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 4,638 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 547,657 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 12.89% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 1,335 are in kids 18 or younger.

Tuesday’s new case total is the fifth-highest report since the pandemic began.

Today I am sharing another dire report in our battle against COVID-19, with 4,638 newly reported cases – the fifth highest report since the pandemic began. I am also reporting 17 new deaths and a record number of hospitalizations, people in the ICU and Kentuckians on ventilators. pic.twitter.com/qfXFui6qHj — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) August 24, 2021

There were 17 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 7,575.

As of Tuesday, 2,014 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 589 are in the ICU, and 338 are on ventilators.

