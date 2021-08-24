Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Some Storms Join The Steam

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Final full week of August continues to bring the steam across Kentucky as we get set to track an increase in storms later in the week. This is also the time of year when our overall pattern can be bullied by what happens in the tropics and we are likely to be following a couple of storms.

Temps today are mainly upper 80s to low 90s with humidity levels making it feel toastier than that. We can pretty much take that last sentence and plug it in each day for the rest of the week.

There’s also the chance for a storm or two to go up, but most stay dry.

As mentioned, the threat for storms will increase as the week wears on. That will knock the edge off the temps a little bit, but we stay very steamy and above normal through the weekend. It’s at this point, the tropics likely start to play another role in the overall pattern.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear has canceled his executive order requiring students to wear masks in schools.
Beshear cancels his school mask order following Ky. Supreme Court decision
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Record number of Kentuckians hospitalized, in ICU, and on ventilators battling COVID, Beshear says
File image
Former Pulaski Co. constable dies in Grayson Co. Detention Center
Police are still investigating two separate shootings in Lexington.
Woman killed, 3 hurt in separate Lexington shootings
According to officials, the victim was found in serious condition.
Teen dead after late night shooting in Lexington

Latest News

Temperatures stay steamy
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures will climb this afternoon
Jim Caldwell’s forecast | Summer steam sticks around
temps
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Steamy Temps Continue
Summer sizzle is back
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steamy final full week of August