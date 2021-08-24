Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Some Storms Join The Steam

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Final full week of August continues to bring the steam across Kentucky as we get set to track an increase in storms later in the week. This is also the time of year when our overall pattern can be bullied by what happens in the tropics and we are likely to be following a couple of storms.

Temps today are mainly upper 80s to low 90s with humidity levels making it feel toastier than that. We can pretty much take that last sentence and plug it in each day for the rest of the week.

There’s also the chance for a storm or two to go up, but most stay dry.

As mentioned, the threat for storms will increase as the week wears on. That will knock the edge off the temps a little bit, but we stay very steamy and above normal through the weekend. It’s at this point, the tropics likely start to play another role in the overall pattern.