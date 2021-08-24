Advertisement

Closing arguments underway for trial of man pardoned by fmr. Gov. Matt Bevin

By Jim Stratman
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Closing arguments are underway in the federal murder trial against Patrick Baker.

The jury could get the case by the end of the day on Tuesday.

He’s accused of killing Donald Mills during a robbery back in 2014.

Baker was convicted of reckless homicide in 2017 for the death of Mills. Baker was sentenced to 19 years in prison but only served two before former Gov. Bevin pardoned him, saying the evidence against Baker was “sketchy at best.

Baker’s trial began two weeks ago.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear has canceled his executive order requiring students to wear masks in schools.
Beshear cancels his school mask order following Ky. Supreme Court decision
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Record number of Kentuckians hospitalized, in ICU, and on ventilators battling COVID, Beshear says
File image
Former Pulaski Co. constable dies in Grayson Co. Detention Center
Police are still investigating two separate shootings in Lexington.
Woman killed, 3 hurt in separate Lexington shootings
According to officials, the victim was found in serious condition.
Teen dead after late night shooting in Lexington

Latest News

The sign is located at Gate 12.
Kentucky unveils John Schlarman sign at Kroger Field
After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Estill County fair is back again, but...
Officials prepare to kick off Estill Co. Fair, despite several challenges
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Beshear reports fifth-highest number of new COVID cases since the pandemic began
Robert Goforth
State Rep. Robert Goforth resigns amid domestic violence charges