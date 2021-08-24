Advertisement

Disney reaches vaccination agreement with union workers

The Walt Disney Company reached a deal with a coalition of unions to require COVID-19...
The Walt Disney Company reached a deal with a coalition of unions to require COVID-19 vaccinations for unionized employees.(Source: Walt Disney World via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Company and a coalition of unions have agreed that workers at Disney World will have to get COVID-19 vaccinations to keep their jobs.

The deal reached Monday requires the union workers to show proof of vaccination by Oct. 22 unless they get a medical or religious exemption.

Disney already began requiring all non-union hourly and salaried employees to get the shots.

The company plans on-site vaccine events for employees over the next several weeks.

The Service Trades Council Union said employees who don’t comply will be “separated from the company” but can get hired again in the future.

The deal was announced shortly after Pfizer’s vaccine earned full FDA approval.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear has canceled his executive order requiring students to wear masks in schools.
Beshear cancels his school mask order following Ky. Supreme Court decision
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Record number of Kentuckians hospitalized, in ICU, and on ventilators battling COVID, Beshear says
File image
Former Pulaski Co. constable dies in Grayson Co. Detention Center
Police are still investigating two separate shootings in Lexington.
Woman killed, 3 hurt in separate Lexington shootings
According to officials, the victim was found in serious condition.
Teen dead after late night shooting in Lexington

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he’s hoping for an uptick in the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations...
‘It’s up to us’: Fauci says US could have pandemic under control by spring
Students we spoke with said they were happy to be back to in-person school.
University of Kentucky launches vaccine incentive program for students
A customer left a generous tip to be shared among staff members.
Diner leaves $10,000 tip to reward employees’ hard work
At least 22 people are dead and 10 still missing following flash floods in middle Tennessee....
Tennessee flooding prompts Biden disaster declaration
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan withdrawal